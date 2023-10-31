Backstage Status Update on The Creed Brothers Following WWE Raw Debut

– As previously reported, The Creed Brothers picked up a huge win last night on WWE Raw, cleanly beating Alpha Academy in their Raw in-ring debut. While it wasn’t clear yet following the win if The Creed Brothers were moving to the main roster, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that they are moving to the main roster.

Meltzer stated, “They’re in,” on the Creeds regarding their main roster status, adding that WWE was “bring them in.” While the Creeds are still scheduled to face Humberto and Angel tonight on WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Meltzer said that if tonight’s not their last matchup in NXT, it will be “among the last” NXT matchups for them.

The Creed Brothers vs. Angel and Humberto in a Tables, Ladders, & Scares Match will kick off tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.