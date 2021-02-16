Backstage Status Update for Bo Dallas in WWE

– Last year when WWE had a wave of pandemic-related roster cuts, former WWE 24/7 and Raw tag team champion Bo Dallas was one of the talents who managed to avoid getting released, when it seemed he would be a talent who had a higher likelihood of getting released. When asked about the status of Bo Dallas during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that Dallas is still currently signed to the WWE.

According to Meltzer, the old line of “creative has nothing for him” is actually true for Dallas in WWE. Bo’s B-Team tag team partner, Curtis Axel, was released from WWE April 2020. For now, Dallas still has his job with WWE. Meltzer noted it was a “big mystery” why Dallas still has a job despite WWE never using him.