Backstage Status Update for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, WWE Officials Hoping Roman Reigns Feud

– Sunday Night’s Main Event, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer discussed the subject of Brock Lesnar potentially returning to WWE. According to Meltzer, a speculative matchup between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is not being planned at WWE for SummerSlam 2021 as of last week (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

Lesnar’s WWE contract expired following WrestleMania 36, after which, he reportedly became a free agent. Additionally, it was noted during Sunday Night’s Main Event that bringing Lesnar back into WWE would be a decision for Vince McMahon. However, as of last week, WWE and McMahon have reportedly not called Lesnar.

Additionally, it was stated by Lesnar that there were parties within WWE who only want Lesnar to be brought back into the fold when Roman Reigns would be ready to feud with him again. It’s unknown when this would likely happen.

It’s been reported by both WrestleVotes and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wants John Cena vs. Roman Reigns to headline SummerSlam 2021. WWE has not yet announced John Cena for a matchup or appearance at the event.

Currently SummerSlam 2021 is slated Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first SummerSlam event to be held at a stadium since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley.