Backstage Status Update on Jade Cargill

– According to a report on the current whereabouts of WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, PWInsider reports that she’s been spending the holiday season in Hawaii with her family. While there have been conflicting reports regarding her status after she was written off of WWE TV, it was previously rumored by PWInsider that Cargill is not legitimately injured, and she was simply taking time off from WWE and working on outside projects, along with vacationing in the Bahamas.

As previously reported, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax commented on Jade Cargill earlier this month when it was suggested she was the one who took her out backstage. Jax responded, “Pssshhh 🙄 I didn’t touch her. She probably took herself out, off on another tropical vacation somewhere.”

During Cargill’s absence, she and tag team partner Bianca Belair are remaining WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Naomi has stepped up to wrestle in Cargill’s place, teaming with Belair to defend the titles on Friday Night SmackDown.