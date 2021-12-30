Backstage Status Update on Miro, The Redeemer Dealing With Hamstring Injury

– Fightful Select has an update on former TNT champion Miro, who has been out of action since he wrestled at Full Gear in November. According to the report, Miro is currently out with an injured hamstring.

Additionally, Miro was reportedly working through his injured hamstring when he served as the last-minute replacement to Jon Moxley for he World Title Eliminator Tournament last month. He wrestled Orange Cassidy on Nov. 3 and later Bryan Danielson on Nov. 13. His injured hamstring is also the reason his leg was taped up for those matchups.

AEW did release a new vignette for Miro earlier this month, where The Redeemer revealed that he would be repairing one of his two weaknesses, while the second one he shall embrace. He also plans on bringing fear to AEW.