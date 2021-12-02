Backstage Status Update on Taylor Wilde With Impact

– It was reported last month that wrestler Taylor Wilde was taking some time off from Impact Wrestling for personal reasons, and there isn’t a timetable for her to return. PWInsider had some additional details today on her current status.

According to the latest episode, Wilde is currently dealing with a personal issue, and Impact has an open door her to return later on. There’s said to be no heat on her or any underlying issues related to her current absence, beyond her needing to take care of personal business.