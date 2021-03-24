Backstage Status Update on Thunder Rosa in AEW Following Return of NWA

– Fightful Select has an update regarding the backstage status for Thunder Rosa in AEW now that NWA has returned to action. Thunder Rosa was a regular worker for AEW during the pandemic while NWA was largely on hiatus. She was recently in action at Sunday’s NWA Back for the Attack event, losing to Kamille in a No. 1 contender’s match for the NWA Women’s World title.

According to Fightful, Rosa is still under contract with NWA through the end of 2021. However, she’s reportedly slated to continue working with AEW, and she is in attendance at today’s AEW Dynamite and Dark TV tapings, since NWA concluded their TV tapings earlier this week. So, it appears she will be able to continue working both TV products for now.