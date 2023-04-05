Backstage Talk On What AEW’s Big Announcement Could Be

Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on the backstage speculation on what it could be. Fightful Select has a new report with details on the “chatter” backstage at AEW regarding theories around the announcement. It is essential to note that this is just talk backstage and is not based on any confirmed details on what will be announced.

According to the report, one of the popular theories surrounds a potential upcoming UK announcement, with OVO Arena Wembley being discussed as a possibility for the summer. There were a couple of people at the top of the card pushing for this.

Another big of speculation relates to the rumor from last month that AEW was finalizing a deal for a new show on Saturday. There’s been a lot of talk that there could be “some roster parity” in regard to that. There was also some hope among talent in ROH that the promotion could start travelling a bit more in the near future, though that was more of a wishful thinking aspect and talent spoken to believed it wouldn’t be related to tonight’s announcement.

There’s no word that the announcement would be related to a CM Punk return, though Punk and Tony Khan have talked several times in recent months.

Again, to be 100% clear, none of this is confirmed information and is just related to theories brought up in talk among the AEW roster and/or staff. The announcement will be made by Khan on tonight’s show.