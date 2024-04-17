– Fightful Select has an update on AEW star Adam Cole, who has been on the injury in recent months after suffering an ankle injury. According to the report, Cole is not close to returning to the ring anytime soon.

Additionally, the reason Cole was pulled off TV as the face of The Undisputed Kingdom was because it was reportedly slowing down his progression toward recovering from his broken ankle. Cole has been out of action since he suffered the injury in September 2023. It’s noted that there isn’t a specific timetable for Cole to return to the ring.

The report also notes that it’s not out of the question for Cole to appear on TV again, but the frequency would be reduced. Before leaving AEW TV, Adam Cole was revealed as the assailant who stole MJF’s devil mask and the leader of The Undisputed Kingdom. They made MJF’s life a living hell en route to him losing the title to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30.