Backstage Update on AEW Contract Status of Mariah May

– According to a report by Fightful Select, top AEW women’s division star and former Women’s World Champion, Mariah May, is in a contract year. Per multiple staffers, wrestlers, and higher-ups, May’s AEW contract is believed to expire later this summer.

It’s unknown if May’s current deal has any option years attached to it. However, one source within AEW said they would be shocked if there weren’t as a deal as short as the one May has is uncharacteristic considering the push she received from AEW management. May won last year’s women’s Owen Hart Tournament, later defeating Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In: London.

Fightful notes that while May’s contract is said to be up this summer, AEW is looking to retain Mariah May. Word of May’s pending contract status reportedly spread in AEW in recent weeks, specifically after she lost her title rematch against Toni Storm earlier this month at AEW Revolution.

In reaching out to Mariah May and her reps on the report, they had no comment. Additionally, AEW does not comment on the contract status of its wrestlers.