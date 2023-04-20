– As previously reported, MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone appeared to suffer an injury during the War Chamber match earlier this month. Fightful Select has an update on Alex Hammerstone’s injury, which is said to be legitimate. According to the report, Alex Hammerstone was injured during the War Chamber match, which was originally taped on Thursday, April 6 in New York City.

Rickey Shane Page, who also competed in the match, reportedly received a great deal of credit backstage and from MLW officials for making changes on the fly for the match after Hammerstone was hurt. Hammerstone’s injury resulted in him having to withdraw from the match early, and much of the match having to be cut out, including the originally planned finish and aftermath.

MLW later filmed an Alex Kane and Davey Boy Smith Jr. angle to make up for the lost time from the shortened War Chamber matchup.

The initial fear was that Hammerstone suffered a groin tear. However, the injury is said to not be as extreme as originally feared. Hammerstone is continuing to go day-by-day right now, and he was also able to work an angle at the Battle Riot TV tapings that took place two days later in Philadelphia on April 8.