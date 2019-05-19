Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump

– Today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio reported some more details on the currently injured WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. According to a previous report by PWInsider, Bliss suffered another concussion injury, which led to her being pulled from her slot in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match set for today’s event. As a result, Nikki Cross took Bliss’ spot in the match.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is internally classifying Bliss’ injury as “undisclosed,” and the term “undisclosed” is now being used in WWE as a “euphemism” for a “concussion.” However, he noted this doesn’t mean for sure Alexa Bliss suffered a concussion. Meltzer added that Bliss vomited after taking a bad bump in a match, which could also be related to her allegedly suffering another concussion injury, of which Bliss has had multiple ones in the past.

Additionally, Bliss was not medically cleared for the ring as of last Monday (May 13), which is why Nikki Cross was booked to take her place in the Fatal 4-Way match on Raw. There was a rumored “expectation” from WWE that Bliss would be cleared in time for Money in the Bank.

Meltzer described the situation of Bliss being pulled from the match as not necessarily a matter for her not being cleared for the ring, but it seemed to be a bad idea to book her in a Ladder Match after she had just come off suffering another concussion. This ultimately led to Nikki Cross taking her place in today’s match.