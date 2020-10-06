Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Andrade & Angel Garza

Angel Garza recently suffered a torn quad at Clash of Champions, which caused the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match featuring him and Andrade against The Street Profits to be cut short.

According to PWInsider, that may have been the last tag team match for Garza, as the site notes that the company has decided to break up the duo.

Obviously, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise with the WWE Draft set to kick off on Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

As for Garza, he stated in a recent interview on YouTube that he expects to be back within a few weeks.