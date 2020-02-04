Backstage Update on Roster Status for Angel Garza Following Raw Angle

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the current status of Angel Garza, who appeared on last night’s Raw to work an angle with Humberto Carillo and Rey Mysterio. Mysterio won a match by disqualification against Garza after Garza hit Mysterio with a DDT on the concrete floor. According to Meltzer, Garza is still an NXT performer, which was mentioned during the Raw broadcast. As of now, it appears based on Meltzer’s comments, that Angel Garza will be a presence on both the NXT and Raw brands for the time being.

Meltzer noted that the current rule in WWE is that an NXT Superstar can’t be brought up to the main roster, unless it’s an angle or storyline “that’s been planned way in advance.” However, that was not the case with Garza. Despite this, Garza appeared on Raw to work the angle with Carillo, Mysterio, and Vega due to Andrade’s recent failed drug test and Wellness Policy suspension.

As a result, WWE is bending their previous rule on bringing NXT Superstars to main roster because they needed someone to help continue the angle while Andrade is serving his suspension. But for right now, Meltzer stated the “idea” is that Garza will continue on with NXT, as he’s still an NXT guy. On Raw, Garza is essentially serving as a “fill-in” for Andrade. Meltzer speculated that Garza could stay as a part of the roster, sincere there isn’t necessarily a rule that Garza would have to permanently go back to the NXT roster.

Currently, WWE’s official website has Garza listed as a member of the NXT roster for his Superstar profile.