– Fightful Select has an update on an injured AEW talent and ROH champion who is backstage today at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the report, reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is backstage at the event.

Yuta is currently in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He hasn’t wrestled since January 10, when he faced Eddie Kingston at an AEW Rampage TV taping. As previously reported, Yuta has since been on the shelf dealing with concussion issues. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from scheduled dates, including an event in Mexico he was scheduled to work in March.

It’s unknown if Yuta’s presence means he’s able to soon return to the ring, or he is simply backstage visiting for the show. AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is set for later tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.