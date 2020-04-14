Backstage Update on Austin Theory Joining Raw Being a Paul Heyman Decision

– During last night’s Raw, Austin Theory was in action and defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match. Additionally, Theory is set to face Aleister Black in a qualifying match for the men’s Money in the Bank match next week. During today’s episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Austin Theory getting called up to Raw being a Paul Heyman decision.

According to Meltzer, Theory appearing on Raw was a Paul Heyman move. Initially, Theory was brought in as a replacement for Andrade to team with Angel Garza against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36. However, apparently backstage officials were “impressed enough” with Theory for him to remain on the main roster for the time being, even though Meltzer remarked that it’s still “way too early” for Theory to be making this move up the roster.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that WWE officials like the three-person stable on Raw featuring Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory with Zelina Vega as their manager. Theory’s MITB qualifying match is set for next week’s Raw on April 20 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.