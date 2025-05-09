Backstage Update on Bandido Wrestling at AEW x CMLL Show

– As previously reported, CMLL announced its first matchups for the upcoming CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show on June 17 at Arena Mexico. The event will feature AEW star and reigning ROH World Champion Bandido against Mascara Dorada. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the booking.

The Observer Newsletter notes that Bandido’s booking is a significant change by CMLL, as Bandido was previously on the list of people not allowed to work at Arena Mexico by CMLL due to Bandido’s past affiliation with AAA. The Newsletter notes that circumstances have changed, with WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA. CMLL reportedly let Bandido know they wanted him to participate in the upcoming shows last week.

Additionally, The Observer reports that The Beast Mortos is expected to be at the shows as well, which likely would have not been the case in the past as well.