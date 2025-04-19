– A new episode from PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com) has an update on when Becky Lynch might finally make her long-awaited return to WWE. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is in Las Vegas, and she was in attendance at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony.

According to PWInsider Elite’s update, multiple sources have indicated that Lynch will get physically involved this weekend at WrestleMania 41, and she will make her WWE TV following “a big ‘Mania moment.” It doesn’t state in what capacity or angle Lynch will be involved in.

The report also notes that it took a long time for Lynch to return as WWE were waiting for the right angle for the Superstar. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Lynch was planned to make her return for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. However, that idea was reportedly scrapped. She was featured as part of Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix earlier this year.

Becky Lynch is not officially advertised or scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.