Backstage News on Becky Lynch Announcement From Last Night, Asuka Was Unaware She’d Win Title When Taping Money in the Bank

– As previously reported, former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy last night on Raw. She relinquished her title to Money in the Bank Winner Asuka, and she will now be stepping away from wrestling to focus on her child. As noted, she revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she’s due to give birth in December. PWInsider has some backstage notes on last night’s segment with Becky’s announcement.

According to the report, Asuka filmed the women’s Money in the Bank match on April 15. When she was filming the match, Asuka reportedly didn’t know that would be awarded the Raw women’s title for last night’s show. WWE is said to have kept those discussions private.

Additionally, there are multiple people who were in attendance at yesterday’s Raw TV tapings who had no idea that Becky Lynch was going to announce her pregnancy until the segment began filming.

PWInsider notes that there is currently no timetable for a possible return for Lynch as she’s going to be making motherhood her main priority. Additionally, the report notes that Lynch taking a sep away from the business right now has no bearing on a possible WWE return for former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey.