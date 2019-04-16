Backstage Update on Late Booking Changes for Last Night’s Raw

– As previously reported, travel issues for personnel and talents caused some last minute rewrites to last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which was the start of the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. However, that wasn’t the only change that happened to the show. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, the changes were the result of a lot of people from WWE being unable to get to Montreal, Quebec due to flight delays in Newark, New Jersey.

Another change that was caused last night was Samoa Joe had to be written out of the show. Samoa Joe, who currently holds the WWE US title, was actually backstage and in attendance at the show, and he was originally set to appear on Raw. However, per Meltzer, the booking was changed for Joe due to an illness. The nature of the illness was not reported.