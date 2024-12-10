Backstage Update on Bronson Reed’s Injury Layoff

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed suffered a broken foot last month during the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, and the injury requires surgery. Dave Meltzer reported an update on Bronson Reed during today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Reed is rumored to be out past WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. According to Meltzer, he was informed by someone within WWE that Reed won’t be back in time for the premium live event. Meltzer stated, “Bronson Reed is having foot surgery. He’s going to be out for months, yeah, a long time.” He continued, “I was told, after you [Alvarez] had messaged me that, I asked somebody there and they said that he’s not expected to be back for WrestleMania. It’s expected to be a long time.”

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Reed is now in Birmingham, Alabama for his surgical procedure on his broken foot. PWInsider notes that there is currently no timetable for when Reed will be able to return to the ring.

Reed commented on his status yesterday via his X account. He wrote, “I believe that in this business, you have to keep evolving. This is just another time to do so. Your outlook on situations can make or break you. My spirit is unbreakable.”