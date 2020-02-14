Backstage Update on Cathy Kelley Leaving WWE, When She Requested Her Release

– PWInsider has a backstage update on Cathy Kelley leaving WWE, which she announced earlier today. According to multiple sources in WWE, Kelley gave WWE her notice that she wanted to quit, and the company respected her decision.

Kelley reportedly gave her notice to WWE in “the last few weeks.” Per the report, she’s not being released by WWE. She’s been a part of the company since early 2016 and has hosted WWE Now and various digital programs. She’s also been a frequent backstage correspondent for various Superstar interviews.