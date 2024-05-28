Backstage Update on Contract Status for Becky Lynch

– As previously reported, the current WWE contract for Becky Lynch is likely to expire on June 1, and she has not yet come to terms on a new contract. PWInsider reports that Lynch is not currently scheduled for any additional WWE events at the moment. In the main event of last night’s Raw, she lost a rematch against Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Title.

While the Westchester County Center is advertising Becky Lynch for the upcoming WWE SuperShow event on June 1 in White Plains, New York, it’s noted that Lynch is not expected to be appearing at that event.

While Lynch’s deal is up within the next few days, she’s said to be in discussions with WWE for a new deal. At the moment, WWE does not believe Lynch is looking to go anywhere else.