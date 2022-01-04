Backstage Update on Creative Plans for WrestleMania 38 Due to WWE Day 1 Changes

– As previously reported, WWE was forced to undergo some significant changes for WWE Day 1 last Saturday after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled title match for the event. As a result, Brock Lesnar was shifted into the WWE Championship match on Saturday, where beat Big E to capture the WWE World Heavyweight title. Dave Meltzer discussed how this affects WWE’s creative plans for WrestleMania 38 on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE has their plans laid out for WrestleMania 38, and despite the “twists and turns” from Day 1, WWE has all those plans worked out. The final destination, another rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is reportedly still on for the April event.

Meltzer added that whatever the plan was for the WWE Championship match is also still on, even though Lesnar currently holds that belt. However, Meltzer noted that the plans on how they are getting to that WWE Championship matchup have obviously changed.

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-day even on April 2 & 3 in Arlington, Texas. It will be held at the AT&T Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.