Backstage Update on Current Whereabouts of Shinsuke Nakamura

– Fightful Select provided an update on the whereabouts of WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. The report notes that Nakamura is in a similar boat as AJ Styles right now. Nakamura is said to be doing fine and healthy, but he’s not being featured on WWE programming at the moment.

Nakamura recently worked some of WWE’s international tour dates in Europe and Japan. He was featured in various matchups, competing against the likes of Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov depending on the event. During one of the Japan shows, he teamed with Kevin Owens on The Bloodline.

Currently, Shinsuke Nakamura isn’t appearing on WWE TV for whatever reason. It appears that creative has nothing for him right now.