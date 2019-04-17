wrestling / News

Backstage Update on Status of Sheamus and Daniel Bryan

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Daniel Bryan

PWInsider reports that Sheamus has been off WWE TV recently because he is dealing with an injury.

They also report that Daniel Bryan, who has been rumored to have suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35, is indeed dealing with an injury he suffered at the event. WWE is keeping his injury closely guarded though, so not much is known about it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading