Backstage Update on Daniel Garcia’s AEW Status

– If you’ve been wondering why Daniel Garcia hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since All Out 2024 earlier this month, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Garcia during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, Garcia hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since the pay-per-view event since he still has yet to re-sign with the company.

Meltzer noted that Garcia still hadn’t signed a new AEW contract before All Out. As previously reported, Garcia’s current AEW contract is expected to end in October, and he was reportedly in talks for a new one. There was also reportedly interest in Garcia from both AEW and WWE.

Daniel Garcia last wrestled at AEW All Out 2024, losing to MJF at the event.