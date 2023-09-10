– Fightful Select has an update on Impact Wrestling star Deonn Purrazzo and her current Impact contract. As previously reported, her current contract was expected to expire in early January 2024. According to Fightful Select, her contract is still slated to expire around that time, when she will become a free agent.

Fightful noted since the initial expiration period was reported, there has not been an extension on her current deal. This will be the first time Purrazzo has been a free agent since she was released by WWE in 2020. She’s since gone on to become a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion, Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion, ROH Women’s World Champion, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Purrazzo had previously signed a multi-year deal with Impact. The deal reportedly had an option year when it was being reworked after she previously outperformed the original contract. Fightful reports that even after Impact picked up the additional one-year option, there was still a small possibility that Purrazzo could’ve left and gone elsewhere.

Purrazzo began working with Impact Wrestling in June 2020, winning the Knockouts Title before even signing a contract with the company. She later signed a long-term deal in October of that year.