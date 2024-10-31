Backstage Update on Dustin Rhodes’ AEW Contract Status

– As previously reported, Dustin Rhodes’ AEW contract was set to expire at the end of September or early October, and Fightful Select has an update on his current status. The report notes that while Rhodes’ contract did expire, he’s not definitely out of AEW just yet. It’s said that both sides are in talks for a new contract for Rhodes.

The report notes that negotiations have been ongoing between both sides, but no deal has reportedly been put in place yet. Rhodes has not wrestled for AEW or ROH for over a month, despite holding both the ROH Tag Team and Six Man Tag Team Titles. That said, he’s been more active in 2024 than any other year he’s had since 2020. This also might be his busiest year in the ring since 2018.

Besides his work as a wrestler, Rhodes has also worked behind-the-scenes as a coach and trainer, specifically for AEW’s women’s division.

Dustin Rhodes last wrestled in AEW on the September 21 edition of AEW Collision. He teamed with Sammy Guevara to beat The Undisputed Kingdom to retain their ROH Tag Team Titles in a Bunkhouse Brawl Match. During the September 25 edition of ROH TV, Rhodes and The Von Erichs beat The Premier Athletes to retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.