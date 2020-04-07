Backstage Update on Edge’s WWE Contract & Value, Deal Was Much Bigger Than AEW’s Offer

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Edge’s new WWE 24 documentary that debuted this week, and they also discussed the negotiating period, where Edge apparently had talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Ultimately, Edge ended up signing a new WWE contract before making his in-ring return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. According to Meltzer, Edge received a $3 million contract to work WWE “part time” and with limited dates.

Meltzer added that the deal AEW offered Edge was not $3 million. He stated, “It was not like Vince [McMahon] matched his deal. Vince went over and above by a big margin.” He went on, “Vince gave him [Edge] a number that the other guys [AEW] weren’t gonna match because it was a ridiculously high number.”

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez spoke about Edge having talks with AEW before he signed his new WWE contract, referencing Edge’s statements in the WWE 24 documentary. According to Edge, AEW contacted him, and the WWE Hall of Famer responded that he wanted to see if he could get cleared to return to the ring first and have a talk with Vince McMahon. He also noted he didn’t want to start a bidding war.”

According to Alvarez, his sources informed him that when Edge was having negotiations with AEW, it was Edge who informed AEW that he was already cleared to return to the ring. This gave Alvarez and Meltzer that Edge was already cleared for an in-ring return back at around Summerslam last August, when Edge did a spot where he speared Elias.