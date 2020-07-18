Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, WWE filmed the “Swamp Fight” between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt earlier this week in Florida. WrestlingInc.com published a report with some more details on the match, which is slated to air tomorrow during Extreme Rules on the WWE Network, along with some information about the planned finish.

According to the report, filming for the match took about six to seven hours. Multiple takes and various camera angles were executed for the match for editing and coverage purposes. It’s expected that the match will be edited to about 20-30 minutes of TV time. Additionally, several reptiles, including an alligator and a snake, were said to have been used for the segment.

Bray Wyatt reportedly had a lot of ideas on the match and how to adjust aspects to make them work for TV, and he was always looking to get to the next step on the matchup. The report also notes that Vince McMahon was not involved with producing the match.

The final product for the “Swamp Fight” is expected to be different from some of the other recent WWE cinematic matchups, such as the Boneyard Brawl.

Also, the finish is said to be similar to Jason Voorhees at the end of Friday the 13th, or the slasher killer at the end of a horror movie where “someone is taken away or disappears.” This person is then expected to return later on to continue the Strowman and Wyatt feud.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, featuring the Swamp Fight, will air tomorrow (July 19) on the WWE Network.