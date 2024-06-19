Backstage Update on Injured WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal

– Fightful Select has an update on injured WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal. Bernal reportedly suffered the injury while filming last week’s episode of NXT Level Up, where he was competing in a tag team match against Chase U.

According to the report, Bernal suffered the injury while Riley Osborne was executing a dive to the outside of the ring, which caused Bernal’s leg to buckle. Bernal was unable to return to his feet without the help of a referee and his tag team partner, Drake Morreaux, following the match.

There is said to be no heat on Osborne over the injury. NXT sources speaking to Fightful reportedly view it as an accident. According to Bernal, he suffered a broken foot, and it will require surgery. He also revealed that he could be out of action for about six months.

Fightful also reports that other WWE talents have spoken highly of Bernal as a wrestler who is committed to his character work and “nothing but professional” in his interactions with other NXT talents. Another worker in NXT also expressed the belief that Bernal will be able to “pick up where he left off” once he returns from injury.

Javier Bernal signed with WWE in 2021, debuting on NXT in January 2022.