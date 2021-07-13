Backstage Update on John Cena’s Possible WWE SummerSlam Status

– As previously reported, John Cena is an extremely hot commodity at the moment. Due to his Hollywood film commitments, it has raised concern if he’d still be able to return to WWE in time for a possible match at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Previously, it’s been rumored that WWE is planning to have Cena match up against Roman Reigns for the Universal title at the event. However, Variety also reported this month that Cena is joining the cast of the Matthew Vaughn spy thriller, Argylle, which is slated to go in front of cameras next month as well in Europe. Dave Meltzer addressed the issue on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, he was informed by a WWE source that Cena’s new movie commitment “is not a hurdle” for SummerSlam this year. Meltzer added, “The belief is that it’s all going down. So, the match is happening,” referring to Cena vs. Reigns.

Previous reports have also indicated that Cena would appear on this week’s edition of SmackDown, which is scheduled for Friday, July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This marks WWE’s return to touring with live, ticketed fans in attendance.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is slated for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock on the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.