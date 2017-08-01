Backstage Update on John Cena’s Brand Status

According to wrestlinginc.com, free agent John Cena is moving to the Raw brand after the Summerslam PPV. Cena is advertised for the No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 24th and his last Smackdown TV appearance is set for the final Smackdown prior to Summerslam. After Summerslam, Cena is only scheduled for Raw branded events.

Starting this month, Cena will only be working RAW live events starting this month with one exception, and that is the SmackDown live event on Monday, August 14th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Cena faces Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. He will also be starring in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.