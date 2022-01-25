Backstage Update on Johnny Knoxville’s WWE Involvement at the Royal Rumble

– As noted, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be competing in the men’s Rumble match at this year’s Royal Rumble event, and he’s been working an angle with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. According to a report by WrestleVotes, Knoxville’s angle will climax and finish this Saturday at the event.

So, Knoxville’s WWE involvement will apparently be completed on Saturday, and the angle will not continue past the Rumble into WrestleMania. Additionally, the report noted that WWE is also working on another major celebrity appearance for this year’s WrestleMania 38. It’s unknown who WWE has in mind.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.