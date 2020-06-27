Backstage Update on Jon Moxley and his AEW Fyter Fest Status

– As previously reported, Renee Young, the wife of AEW World champion Jon Moxley, announced her diagnosis with COVID-19 earlier this week. This led to Moxley getting pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite and questions regarding his status for his scheduled title match next month at AEW Fyter Fest. Moxley is currently scheduled to defend his title against Brian Cage for the July 8 edition of Fyter Fest, which is supposed to be taped on July 2. More details on Moxley were available in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While Jon Moxley tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week, he informed AEW and did not want to risk exposing the staff and talent due to his contact with his wife. The Observer reports that Moxley was informed by AEW’s doctor to start isolating himself. If Moxley doesn’t test positive or show symptoms for the virus, he’s rumored to be OK to go ahead with performing for his title match on the July 2 TV tapings.

Moxley reportedly opted not to leave his wife or self-isolate at a hotel while she is dealing with the virus and potential fear of exposing other people at a hotel with the virus due to his secondhand contact. Additionally, Moxley and Young are reportedly isolating themselves in different parts of their home, and Moxley intends to take multiple tests for the virus this week.

Needless to say, if Moxley does test positive for the virus, this would alter the plans for his scheduled match with Brian Cage on July 2. AEW Fyter Fest is a two-day event that will be broadcast on July 1 and July 8 on TNT.