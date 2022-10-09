– As previously reported, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with AEW, which raises questions surrounding his status working with independent promotions outside of AEW. Fightful Select has an update with more details on how Moxley’s new contract works and what he’s allowed to do as far as working indie shows outside of AEW.

Under his new contract, Moxley is said to be competing exclusively for AEW and the company’s international partners, such as NJPW. However, it leaves his status with companies such as GCW and Revolver, which he worked throughout his AEW run, in question. Moxley did end up working last night’s GCW show, losing the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club 2022. The Firm’s W. Morrrissey and Stokely Hathaway appeared during the show, helping Gage beat Moxley to advance the AEW angle.

GCW sources claimed to Fightful that AEW didn’t want Moxley to work the match against Nick Gage last night. Also, AEW has allegedly asked their talents not work GCW dates for months. However, Moxley reportedly insisted on finishing up his run in GCW, so his match with Gage went forward. As of now, Moxley is not scheduled to work any future GCW dates.

With regards to the finish and Hathaway and Morrissey’s involvement, reps for GCW stated that they had no say over the end of the match or how the angle would play out. During the match, Morrissey hit Moxley with a chokeslam on a barbed wire glass pane before leaving. Gage then delivered two piledrivers and a chokebreaker on Moxley to pick up the victory.

According to Fightful’s sources, it’s believed that Moxley will still have the ability to work independent wrestling dates in the future. However, they believe it will be on a “surprise basis” if those appearances do end up happening.

If indie companies were able to book Moxley before, they would throw a lot into the events to make them as big as possible due to Moxley’s presence.

AEW officials reportedly didn’t offer any committal answers regarding Moxley’s GCW status when asked on Friday (October 7).

Jon Moxley is currently slated to defend his AEW World Championship against former champion and No. 1 contender Hangman Page. The event will be held in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on October 18. The AEW Dynamite show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center, and it will be broadcast live on TBS.