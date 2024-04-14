– As previously reported, there was concern of AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart being hurt last Wednesday on Dynamite. She was reportedly helped backstage after her matchup against Leyla Hirsch. At the moment, she’s being advertised for a mixed tag team match on Dynamite, teaming with Brody King against Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale. According to Fightful Select, Julia Hart still being advertised for the matchup is not an error, and she’s expected to make it to the show later this week. So, it appears she will be working through the issue for now.

– As noted, Matt Hardy’s AEW contract expired, and he’s currently weighing his options on what’s next for his career. Fightful Select reports that Hardy was not backstage at any recent shows before his deal expired.