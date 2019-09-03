Backstage Update on Kacy Catanzaro Leaving WWE, Expected to Turn in Notice ‘Any Day Now’

– As previously reported, reports started surfacing online this week that NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro would be retiring as a pro wrestler after suffering a back injury and that she recently gave her notice to WWE. Dave Meltzer discussed the subject of Kacy Catanzaro likely leaving the WWE on today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, as of Sunday (Sept. 1), Catanzaro had not yet given her notice to WWE, but the idea that she would any day now was “likely,” “possibly,” or “probably” going to happen. He added that there was “smoke to the story” and that Catanzaro had been talking of leaving the company, stating, “It could be finalized any day now.”

Meltzer asked WWE about the story, and no one there denied it was true. He said, “Nobody denied the story because essentially the story itself, it’s accurate; the story that she’s likely leaving, but I don’t know that she’s 100 percent made the call.” However, the attitude within WWE appears to be that she is likely leaving.