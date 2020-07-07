Backstage Rumor on Kairi Sane Status in WWE and Her Wrestling Future

– Have plans changed regarding Kairi Sane in WWE? According to a new report by talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy, it appears the plan to write Sane out of WWE programming are not as cut and dry as they initially appeared to be. Sane did appear on last night’s Raw, facing Sasha Banks in a singles match that ended in a no contest. Also, she and Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Asuka, are scheduled to team up next week on Raw to face Sasha Banks and Bayley for the women’s tag team titles.

As previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sane was expected to return to Japan to be with her husband. It was also noted that Sane had a “complicated” WWE status, and there were apparently plans for Sane to return to Japan as a WWE ambassador, but then the global COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Per McCarthy’s latest report in talkSPORT, WWE sources are saying Sane exiting the promotion “is far from set in stone.” However, the report did note that her last concussion did cause her to get “quite shaken up,” and left her considering her future in the business. This also included her considering her options to return to Japan to be with her husband, along with possibly sill wrestling for one more year before she goes back to Japan and officially retires from the ring.

Additionally, WWE is said to be “intent” on taking care of her, and the company is apparently willing to offer her more money than what she could get elsewhere in order to keep her involved with WWE. The belief from talkSPORT’s sources is that Sane can be swayed to stay under the WWE banner.

Sources also say that WWE does still see value in Kairi Sane as a wrestler. Ultimately, she’s slated to return to Raw next week (July 13), where she will team with Asuka against Sasha Banks and Bayley.