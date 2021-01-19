Backstage Update on Kenny Omega Wearing a Bullet Club Shirt at Hard to Kill

– As previously reported, Kenny Omega wore a Bullet Club shirt to the ring for his tag team match at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill on Saturday. The Bullet Club name and stable are currently owned by NJPW. While Omega has referenced the Bullet Club and wore the shirt on Saturday, his recent grouping with Don Callis, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks has not been given an official name yet. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, when Kenny Omega arrived for the PPV card, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were the ones who came up with the idea for Omega to wear the Bullet Club shirt when he came out for the main event. Meltzer added that’s all it was, and it’s not a sign of some sort of deal between AEW, Impact and NJPW. He stated, “Everyone thinks it’s like something to do with New Japan. It’s got nothing to do with New Japan.”

When Bryan Alvarez asked about the legality of Omega wearing the shirt of a New Japan product on Impact programming, Meltzer speculated it wasn’t a problem, since it only brings attention and promotion to NJPW’s product. He added if Omega was selling the t-shirt, it could’ve been an issue.