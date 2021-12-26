Backstage Update on Late Changes to Tonight’s WWE Live Events in Madison Square Garden, Tampa

– As previously noted, the WWE Live Holiday Tour events scheduled for tonight in New York City at Madison Square Garden and Tampa, Florida were likely to undergo changes due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. PWInsider has an update on the matter, and the advertised main event for tonight’s live events will not be taking place as scheduled.

Tonight’s MSG show was scheduled to be headlined by Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship along with Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage Match as well. Per the report, Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are not backstage for tonight’s MSG card.

PWInsider also noted that WWE is working on alternative plans for the MSG show. As noted, a WWE NXT Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne was already added to the card. Also, Edge is reportedly being rushed to New York City to make an appearance at the event, with the plan being Edge wrestling on the card. Natalya is also said to be another name who is being brought in for tonight’s show.

The scheduled headliners for tonight’s house show in Tampa were Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in a Street Fight for the SmackDown Women’s title. There are also said to be changes in the works for the scheduled Tampa main event.

While Ciampa vs. Dunne was added to the MSG show earlier today, the match was reportedly already planned to be added to the WWE Live Holiday Tour events this week for the Raw-branded shows.