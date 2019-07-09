wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Contract Status for LAX With Impact
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, LAX apparently had the team’s last match with Impact Wrestling at Sunday’s Slammiversary event. There are rumors that LAX has offers from both WWE and AEW. An update from PWInsider has some more details.
According to PWInsider’s update, the tag team is still under contract with Impact Wrestling until August. That means they would likely be available for upcoming TV tapings later this month in Windsor if they are booked. Additionally, Impact had tried to sign the team to a new deal, but it never materialized.
During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE has been heavily trying to recruit the team. It’s unknown which deal LAX will take between AEW and WWE.
