– As noted, the United States Championship reign of Logan Paul came to an end at last night’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. Paul lost to newly crowned champion LA Knight, losing in front of his hometown of Cleveland. Fightful Select has some additional updates on Logan Paul following the match.

First up, Fightful notes that Logan Paul’s nasty impact during the superplex spot off the top rope against LA kngith was not planned (see below). Paul was said to be doing okay after the scary-looking bump.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Knight would win the match was picking up internally following his controversial comments from before the event regarding Olympic boxer. Logan Paul later retracted his statements. He initially wrote on Khelif, “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.” Paul did later delete the initial post and wrote a retraction.

Fightful reports that they were informed by WWE that the recent views he expressed do not reflect that of the company’s. WWE has been largely quiet regarding Paul’s comments. Triple H heavily praised Logan Paul during last night’s post-show press conference and said that Paul was “a little banged up” from his match.