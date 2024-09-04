– Fightful Select has an update on the main event for this weekend’s AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view event. According to the report, Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a Steel Cage Match is internally slated to headline this weekend’s pay-per-view card.

As previously reported, Swerve Strickland indicated the match will main event this weekend’s show, responding to an earlier report by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

AEW reportedly scheduled the match to headline All Out at the start of the month. While things could still change, the company is planning to have the rematch between Strickland and Page close out the event. Strickland also headlined All In London last month, losing the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson in the main event.

Danielson is also scheduled to defend his title at this weekend’s show against TNT Champion Jack Perry. Fightful Select also reports that while Danielson does have some input on the opponents he faces during his last run as a full-time wrestler, his matchup against Perry for his first title defense was reportedly a call made by AEW.

AEW All Out 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, September 7. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.