Backstage Update on Main Event for WWE Money in the Bank

– Fightful Select has an update on the main event for today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event. Some fans were a bit confused by Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio being announced as “a main event” for today’s show during last night’s edition of SmackDown.

WWE reportedly didn’t provide an answer when asked by Fightful in an official capacity regarding the main event status for Money in the Bank on Friday morning (June 30). Fightful notes that others within WWE stated that there was advertising material that was floated around at one point promoting a “triple main event” for the card. It was also stated that this is something WWE might do more moving forward after leaning away from that for a while

Another source within WWE stated, “Any more heat on Dominik Mysterio is a good thing,” and that source believes the line on SmackDown accomplished that in drawing more heat to Dominik. Additionally, Fightful reports that there was discussion at one point that the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match would open the event, and The Bloodline tag team match would headline the show. Another WWE source stated that lineup would be “officially” finalized following SmackDown.

As previously reported, PWInsider reported before last night’s SmackDown broadcast aired that Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysteri would headline the event. WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is set for later today at the O2 Arena in London. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.