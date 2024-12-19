– Fightful Select reports that AEW star and former TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, is expected to make his AEW return soon. Per the report, Copeland is expected back in AEW “imminently.”

Copeland has been on the injury shelf after suffering a broken leg during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black earlier in May at Double or Nothing 2024. He was reportedly cleared for training several weeks ago. Fightful notoes that most within AEW expect him to be back by the January 1 edition of Dynamite in Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, since he currently lives in the area.

Additionally, Fightful reports that AEW wants to make the January 1 edition of Dynamite a big show as it will be the first simulcast edition of Dynamite on TBS and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. As previously reported, FTR issued a challenge for the upcoming January 1 episode, and they said they would not be coming alone. The tag team has a well documented friendship with Copeland. Fightful also notes that multiple sources expect Copeland to appear on the January 1 show.