Backstage Update on Mance Warner’s MLW Contract, Warner Says MJF Is ‘Safe Until February’

– According to a report by Cassidy Haynes with BodySlam.net, Mance Warner’s current contract with MLW is expected to expire in January 2022. Previously, Mance Warner had signed a contract with MLW in January 2019, but that later developed into a dispute between both parties.

In October of last year, Mance Warner was in a contract dispute with MLW, requesting his release from his contract, which was later denied. Warner later confirmed the contract dispute and requesting his release.

At the time he requested his release, sources indicated that AEW was interested in bringing in Warner, and he even had multiple backstage visits at AEW events, including editions of Dynamite and Revolution 2020 in Chicago. Since MLW denied Warner’s multiple requests for release, Warner has been quietly waiting for his contract to expire in order to explore free agency. Additionally, it was noted that sources in WWE NXT and AEW reportedly had interest in Mance Warner, but MLW refusing to release him made any type of formal negotiations impossible.

Also, BodySlam.net reports that Warner’s contract doesn’t have a non-compete clause. Once it expires, Warner will be free and clear to work wherever he wants.

Also, Warner responded to comments by AEW star MJF on Twitter earlier this month. After MJF tweeted, “Mance Warner STFU,” Warner responded, “He’s safe until February.” You can view that Twitter exchange below:

