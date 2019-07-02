Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle

– As previously reported, Maria and Mike Kanellis both appeared on last night’s Monday Night Raw. During the show, they lost a mixed tag team match to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after Lynch submitted Mike Kanellis. During the match, Maria Kanellis avoided getting attacked by Lynch by revealing that she was pregnant. The revelation appeared to surprise Mike Kanellis mid-match, who asked how she could be pregnant. Maria Kanellis replied to her husband, “I don’t know because I don’t think you’re man enough to get me pregnant!” During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared some insight on the angle.

According to Meltzer, Maria is actually “legit” pregnant in real life. Bryan Alvarez stated the angle was an absolute burial of Kanellis and how, “They just signed a five-year deal. They could’ve signed a 50-year deal, and I don’t think you’re ever going to make a dime off Kanellis from here on out. Like what was that?” Meltzer stated in response, “That was an angle to get people talking.”

After Mike Kanellis lost the match by submitting to Lynch, Maria ran down her husband. She said, “You’re just a disappointment. The only ‘man’ here tonight was ‘The Man’ Becky. So maybe the next time, I’ll ask Becky to impregnate me.” You can check out a video of that segment from Raw below.