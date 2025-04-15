– As previously reported, former AEW star and Women’s World Champion Mariah May is believed to be in a contract year, and her contract is rumored to expire later this summer. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez had more details on May’s status during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

There has been talk about May’s AEW status after she shared a story on her Instagram that reads, “You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.” According to Meltzer, it was a photo of Orlando, Florida, indicating WWE or WWE NXT. Meltzer also reported that people within WWE know that Mariah May wants to go to WWE.

Meltzer indicated that people believe that May’s contract is up this year, as stated in the earlier report. He added on May’s contract, “I don’t know when her contract is up. Everyone seems to think it’s the summer that it’s up.”

Alvarez reported that May signed a two-year contract when she joined AEW. She previously debuted on AEW TV in November 2023. Alvarez stated, “I was given the impression it was a two-year deal that she signed originally. So I guess you can do the math.”

Alvarez noted that the belief in AEW is also that she will go to WWE. Alvarez continued, “But I have heard the same thing that at least in AEW, there’s a belief that she’s heading to WWE.”

Meltzer speculated that this would likely explain why Mariah May was taken off of AEW after losing her rematch against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution in March. Storm won the Hollywood Ending bout to retain her title against her former protege.

Meltzer speculated that while AEW could likely offer more money to Mariah May, WWE has a more “intoxicating stage,” and the allure of WWE is more enticing to wrestlers, despite potentially receiving bigger money offers from AEW, citing Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer signed with WWE NXT last year after a brief stint in AEW and a notable pay-per-view match with Mercedes Mone. During a recent interview, Vaquer revealed that while AEW gave her a better financial offer, she accepted an offer from WWE because going to WWE was always her dream as a wrestler.